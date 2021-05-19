Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.
HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $285.48. The stock has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
