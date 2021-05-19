Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to “Outperform”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ZLNDY opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 240.65 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

