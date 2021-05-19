Creditcoin Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00010222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $12.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,035.18 or 1.00498656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00124475 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.

