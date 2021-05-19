Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $14.55 million and $795,621.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

