Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cree by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cree by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,035 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

