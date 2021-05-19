Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2,117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 2,375,879 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

