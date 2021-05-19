Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CEQP opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

