Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $7.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 310,174 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% during the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 403,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 49.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.