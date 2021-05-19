CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,947. CRH has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

