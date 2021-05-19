Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.67 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 24,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,664. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Criteo has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

