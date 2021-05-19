Critical Contrast: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Advantest alerts:

This table compares Advantest and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 18.15% 22.22% 14.56% FormFactor 11.53% 14.52% 11.29%

Advantest has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advantest and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 2 0 2.67 FormFactor 0 2 6 0 2.75

FormFactor has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 44.67%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Advantest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantest and FormFactor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.54 billion 6.44 $492.49 million $2.47 34.16 FormFactor $589.46 million 4.43 $39.35 million $0.81 41.49

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats FormFactor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyse accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems consisting of thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and precision cryogenic instruments. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.