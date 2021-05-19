Critical Contrast: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95% National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 3 3 0 2.29 National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.96, suggesting a potential downside of 23.15%. National Bank has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.97%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 3.77 $309.79 million $0.92 15.51 National Bank $325.35 million 3.82 $80.36 million $2.55 15.82

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

National Bank beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory and trust services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 226 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

