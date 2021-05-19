CROAT (CROAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $804.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 61.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $299,391.66 and $804.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,195,434 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

