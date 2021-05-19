Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,409.66

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,409.66 ($83.74) and traded as high as GBX 6,632 ($86.65). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,594 ($86.15), with a volume of 344,618 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,640.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,409.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.79%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 305 shares of company stock worth $2,016,571 and sold 1,787 shares worth $11,508,938.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.