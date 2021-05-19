Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post $18.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $21.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $82.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.48 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

CRON stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 287,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195,257 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 761.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

