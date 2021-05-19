Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.18. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.39 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

