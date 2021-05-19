Crown Trading Down 33% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Crown has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $20,774.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,226,210 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

