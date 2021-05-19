Crust (CRU) One Day Volume Hits $13.43 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $56.33 or 0.00147262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $98.24 million and $13.43 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000723 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.33 or 0.03890942 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,033 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

