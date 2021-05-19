Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $260.36 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.