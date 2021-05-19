Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $523,169.20 and approximately $1,104.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

