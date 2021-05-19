Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Down 96.8% This Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $690.66 and approximately $53,794.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 96.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01323544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.89 or 0.10042684 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

