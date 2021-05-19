Cryptocean Market Capitalization Hits $7.22 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $321,361.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.01043522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00053329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00094833 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.