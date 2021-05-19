Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Cap of $600,586.72

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Crypton has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $600,586.72 and approximately $867.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00346946 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,797,463 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

