Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Cap of $600,586.72

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $600,586.72 and approximately $867.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00346946 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,797,463 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

