Crypton Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Crypton has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $592,722.23 and approximately $452.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00314418 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,800,663 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

