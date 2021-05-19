CryptoPing (PING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,327.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 63.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.71 million and $3,327.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00100640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00359502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00223927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.81 or 0.01342770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00041887 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

