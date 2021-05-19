CryptoPing (PING) Price Up 50.2% Over Last Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.59 million and $3,224.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00176669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00888314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029671 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

