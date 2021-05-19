CSFB Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.48.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,526. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.