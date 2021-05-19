CSFB Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.48.
Shares of CG traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,526. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74.
In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
