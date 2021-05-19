Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post sales of $369.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.90 million and the lowest is $354.82 million. Cubic reported sales of $350.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cubic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

