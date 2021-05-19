CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $660,380.07 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $660,380.07 and approximately $20,945.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $86.70 or 0.00226222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00326063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00180092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00922663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031625 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.