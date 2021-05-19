Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 10,224 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,531,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,960,000 after purchasing an additional 97,774 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

