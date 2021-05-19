Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

