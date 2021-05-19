Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.88. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $144.03 and a one year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

