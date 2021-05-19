Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

