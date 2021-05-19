Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,159,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.