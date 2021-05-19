Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after acquiring an additional 416,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,200,000 after buying an additional 261,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after buying an additional 350,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

DD opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

