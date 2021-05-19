Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 9,772 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2,699.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

