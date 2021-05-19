Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,218 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

