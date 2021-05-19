Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,572 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

