CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 107,268 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter.

CVI opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

