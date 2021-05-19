DAFI Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.51 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $604,996.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.36 or 0.01458274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00108192 BTC.

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,136,077 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

