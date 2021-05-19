Dai Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $2.56 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.01043522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00053329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00094833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.11 or 0.08896874 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,557,095,632 coins and its circulating supply is 4,557,095,143 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.