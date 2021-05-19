Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

BN opened at €58.05 ($68.29) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.50.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

