Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

May 19th, 2021


Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

BN opened at €58.05 ($68.29) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.50.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

