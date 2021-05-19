Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNKEY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,677. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

