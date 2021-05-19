DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $317,115.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $317,115.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 59.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.58 or 0.99746904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00036823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00120909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000152 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003626 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.