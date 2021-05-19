DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 83.7% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $101,349.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00095386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.01068679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053270 BTC.

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,362,556,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

