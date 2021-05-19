Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

