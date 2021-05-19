Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Summitview Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 103,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Quentec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 779,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

