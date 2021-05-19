Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NYSE:DAR opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

