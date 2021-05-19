DATA (DTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 47.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded 57.8% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.01099845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00098660 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

